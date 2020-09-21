BiblePay (BBP) Market Capitalization Tops $398,975.68

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, BiblePay has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $398,975.68 and $12,591.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,543,535,413 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

