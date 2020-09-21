BidaskClub Downgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.68.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.56 and a beta of 2.11. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock worth $22,028,057. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

