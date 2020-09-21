BidaskClub Lowers Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $13,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 521,723 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 406,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

