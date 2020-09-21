BidaskClub Upgrades Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyondspring by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beyondspring by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

