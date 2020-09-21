BidaskClub Upgrades Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

