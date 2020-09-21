BidaskClub Upgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $261.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.22. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 50.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.