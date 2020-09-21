BidaskClub Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

