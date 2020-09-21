Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYLOF shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.