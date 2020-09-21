Bigbom Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Bigbom has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $122,946.02 and approximately $9,916.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.04347082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034329 BTC.

About Bigbom

BBO is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.