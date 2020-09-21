Bill.com (BILL) and The Competition Critical Survey

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is one of 236 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bill.com to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bill.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64 Bill.com Competitors 2620 11388 19881 1067 2.55

Bill.com currently has a consensus price target of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -19.73% -8.60% -1.54% Bill.com Competitors -42.41% -6,997.92% -5.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bill.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million -$31.09 million -150.07 Bill.com Competitors $2.05 billion $417.46 million -0.50

Bill.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bill.com beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

