Bitcloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,319.88 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $60,319.88 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,517,759 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

