BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0068

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $47,407.02 and approximately $150.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.01249543 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,744.30 or 0.97921582 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.