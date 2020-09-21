Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.94 or 1.00271212 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.01324498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00115768 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

