Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $154.57 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $154.57 or 0.01407388 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, YoBit and Bibox. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $801.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00241351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00221825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,521,733 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, WazirX, Coinbit, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Kraken, IDAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, MBAex, Binance, Indodax, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, Bitkub, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinsquare, YoBit, Bibox, Huobi, Upbit, BigONE, FCoin, Koinex, CoinZest, Bitrue, OKEx, OTCBTC, Poloniex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.