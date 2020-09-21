Bitcore Hits Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $939.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,972.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.03416196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.02080664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00430574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00835736 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00529793 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,413,690 coins and its circulating supply is 17,912,731 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

