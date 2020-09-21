BlockStamp (BST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $586.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.99 million and $586.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,061,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,518,672 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

