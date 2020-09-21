BLOCKv Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $190,100.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

