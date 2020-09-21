BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.78.

MMX opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 13.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

