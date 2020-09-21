BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.42 ($51.08).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €34.60 ($40.70) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.21 and its 200 day moving average is €33.43.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

