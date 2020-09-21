Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.04.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,057,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,940. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.80. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

