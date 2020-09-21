BOOM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,645.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $8,645.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00240528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.01414423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00218517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,370,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,339,675 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.