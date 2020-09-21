Boosted Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $32.55 or 0.00297083 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1.18 million worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00241960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01409536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00219590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.