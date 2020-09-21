Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

