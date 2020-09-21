BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 530 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 245.75 ($3.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

