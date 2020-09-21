BQT Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market capitalization of $759,857.46 and $4,572.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

