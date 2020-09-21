Bread (BRD) Market Cap Reaches $8.22 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Bread has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $87,099.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.01 or 0.04426790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034429 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

