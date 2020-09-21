Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $15.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 641,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 543,966 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 485,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,939. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

