Brokerages Expect Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings. Equinox Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equinox Gold.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EQX traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 6,989,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,467. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.68.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.