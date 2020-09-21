Brokerages Set Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target at $35.00

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyondspring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 12,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,027. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $458.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

