Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $46.36

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders have sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,032. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

