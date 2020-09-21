Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT at $110.21

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.54.

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

