Brokerages Set First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT at $37.33

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 22,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,331. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

