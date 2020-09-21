Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price at $3.83

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 6,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $434,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

