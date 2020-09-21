Brokerages Set IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target at $54.25

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:TFII traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 6,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,674. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

