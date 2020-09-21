Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $650,105 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $4,234,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $296.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

