Brokerages Set PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) PT at $14.25

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 6,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.