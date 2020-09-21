Brokerages Set Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT at $159.20

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,873. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $148.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

