Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BPY. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

BPY stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

