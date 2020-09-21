Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,271 shares of company stock worth $9,038,632. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 112.8% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

