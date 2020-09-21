BTIG Research Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $30.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.44.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,974 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.