BTIG Research Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $120.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of ZG opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

