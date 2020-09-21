CaixaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $86,469.65 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 41.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $86,469.65 and approximately $125.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.01414275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00219019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile