Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 8,061,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.