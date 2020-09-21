Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
CARR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 8,061,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
