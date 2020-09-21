Carry Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $480,451.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04435464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034364 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,585,831 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

