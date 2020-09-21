Casino Betting Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,534.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $21,534.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.23 or 0.04435636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00057373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.