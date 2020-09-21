Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVCO stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

