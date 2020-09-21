Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.94 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $366.26 million and $39.95 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00026875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00240330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00088976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01414177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00217446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

