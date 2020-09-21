CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CJPRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

