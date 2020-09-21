Centrality Hits Market Capitalization of $86.65 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Centrality has a total market cap of $86.65 million and $4.19 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,486,192 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

