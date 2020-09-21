CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.35.

CF Industries stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CF Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 932,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 57,026 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

